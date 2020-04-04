|
|
O 'San Neely
O'San Neely of Ponder passed away on April 2, 2020. He was born on December 13, 1929 in Nocona, Texas to M.A. and Lady Neely.
O'San married Norma Ray Sanchez on July 26, 1957 in White Castle, Louisiana.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years in Korea, and left as a Sergeant. After serving, he participated in many rodeos across Denton County in the Saddle Bronc division. He was a custom harvester for most of his life as well as a school bus driver for Ponder ISD. He was a member of the Justin Masonic Lodge and The Ponder United Methodist Church.
O'San is survived by his three children, Sandy and Gayla Neely of Longview, Susan Neely Curtis of Justin, Traci and Van Bell of Aubrey, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Neely, his brother Don Neely and his mother and father.
There will be a viewing at DeBerry Funeral Home on Sunday April 5, 2020 from 1-4PM without the family.
The family will have a private graveside service.
Memorials may be made in his honor to the Ponder United Methodist Church and the Ponder Volunteer Fire Department.
A special thanks to Zelda Loyd for her exceptional care she has provided to O'San over the last two years. As well as many thanks to his friends and church family for the visits and phone calls with him. We all know how he liked to talk!
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2020