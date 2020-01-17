|
Oakleigh Wade Hampton
O. Wade Hampton born June 1, 1939 in Sherman, Texas to Oakleigh Wade Hampton and Maries Hampton passed away peacefully January 12, 2020 in Cuenca, Ecuador. O. Wade, a long time resident of Denton, TX, is preceded in death by his father Oakleigh Wade Hampton, his mother Maries Hampton and his son Hugh Hampton. He is survived by his wife Sue Hampton, son's Wade Randolph Hampton and Taylor Hampton and his daughter Katherine Hampton, his grandson Holmes Hugh Hampton, his sister Jane Pillsbury, many extended family members, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His funeral will be held January 15th, Wednesday at 2PM at Campos Santa Ana on Azogues Highway in Cuenca, Ecuador. There will also be a memorial service in Islas Mujeres, Mexico. Details have not been finalized.
O. Wade had many passions over his lifetime including flying airplanes, boating, fishing, reading, various business endeavors, traveling, all things related to his alma maters the University of North Texas and Denton High School, and most of all spending time with many friends and family that he adored. Over his lifetime, he was active at St. Mark and Immaculate Conception Catholic Churches in Denton, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020