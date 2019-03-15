Home

Slay Memorial Funeral Center - Aubrey
400 S HIGHWAY 377
Aubrey, TX 76227
(940) 365-7529
Ollie Sheeder
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Slay Memorial Funeral Center - Aubrey
400 S HIGHWAY 377
Aubrey, TX 76227
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Slay Memorial Funeral Center - Aubrey
400 S HIGHWAY 377
Aubrey, TX 76227
Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
Belew Cemetery
Aubrey, TX
Ollie Bell Sheeder, 55, of Pilot Point, TX, passed peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2019 with her husband and daughter by her side. She was born March 25, 1963 in Pilot Point, TX to Wheeler and Ollie Maude (Jackson) Sebastian. She married Miles G. Sheeder on November 14, 1992 in Pilot Point, TX. Ollie loved being outdoors and enjoyed shopping at antique/thrift stores and estate sales. She enjoyed fishing and hunting with Miles as long as she did not have to watch him pull the trigger. She loved people and people loved her in return.

Ollie is survived by her husband, Miles of Pilot Point, TX; daughter, Amy Rene (Posey) Waer and husband Robert; three grandchildren, Jesse, Zachary and Sidney; three great-grandchildren, Collin, Gunner and Valen; four brothers, Eddie Wheeler, Eldon Ray (Sam), Wendell and Quentin Sebastian.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wheeler and Ollie; and sisters, Olva Nell McBee and Cadella Veaneuva.

Visitation will be held 2:00PM-3:00PM, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey, TX. A funeral service will be held at 3:00PM, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey, TX with Rev. Sam Redfearn officiating. Burial will be on March 18, 2019 at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey, TX. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019
