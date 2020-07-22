Ollie Floyd Darnell
Ollie Floyd Darnell was born in Pilot Point, Texas on September 11, 1923 and passed peacefully on July 16, 2020 at the age of 96. He was preceded in death by his father, Ollie Burton Darnell, his mother, Mae Lee Collins Darnell, his brother, George Sanford Darnell, his sisters: Linnie Pinter, Verna Aline Owens, Lillie Bell Owens and Myrtle Lee Walker, his first wife, Alma Louise Darnell (Kay Darnell Neale's Mother) and his second wife, Allidene Young Darnell.
He is survived by his daughter, Dianna Kay Neale, his son-in-law, Robert King Neale, his two granddaughters, Kelly Renee Bohon and husband, Clete Bohon, and Kathy Lynn Evere , and husband, Brett Everett , his five great grandchildren, Erryn Harvey and husband Jeremy Harvey, Parker Bohon, Macey Everett , Taylor Everett , and Maddy Everett , and many nieces and nephews.
Ollie Floyd, a World War II veteran, worked at Brooks Dairy for thirty years and then retired from the University of North Texas Bookstore after working there for twenty-four years. His interests included gardening, country western music, dancing, miniature golf, building things, walking, playing 42, telling stories, but most of all spending me with his family. He loved his family and treated each one as special.
Ollie Floyd was a Christian and a member of Highland Baptist Church. He is now in paradise with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, family members, and friends.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton. There was a private family burial at Roselawn memorial Park in Denton.
