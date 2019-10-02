|
Omer Dinsmore Gibbs
Omer Dinsmore Gibbs, 84, went home to his Savior Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
Omer, the second child of Thomas and Martha Baughman Gibbs, was born at home Sept. 23, 1935 in Carroll County, Arkansas. He moved to Texas in 1952 and met the love of his life, Betty Pearl Bowman while picking cotton. They married on November 17, 1956 in Justin, Texas where they spent the lives together. Throughout his sixty-plus years in Justin, he served as chief of the Justin Volunteer Fire Department from 1968-1970, was a longtime member of the Justin College of Dominology, coached softball in Justin for both of his daughters teams, and attended First Baptist Church Justin.
Omer was one of the most hardworking, dedicated men you could ever meet. Whether he was working on cars, keeping his yard pristine, or helping out family and friends whenever they had a project to do, he was always happiest keeping his hands busy. Omer was a living testament of Colossians 3:23 Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord.
He was a committed, well-known mechanic in the area until his retirement. He enjoyed playing dominoes with his friends at the domino hall for many years, traveling across the country with his wife in their RV, and spending time with those he loved.
He is survived by his two loving daughters: Cindy Trussell, of Sanger, and Lisa Cate, and husband Brent, of Justin; grandchildren: Misti Skidmore, and husband Larry, of Justin; Melisa Lauderdale, and husband Chris, of Ponder; Brad Trussell, and wife Shelly, of Ponder; and Bryan Cate, and wife Marie, of Justin; great-grandchildren: Nathan and Isabella Skidmore, Sydne Jones, Deacon and Taylor Pearl Lauderdale, Bryson and Braydon Cate, and Myla Trussell; brother: Luther Gibbs and sister, Dorothy Moppin, both of Tontitown, Arkansas; and many other family and friends whom he cherished.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over sixty years;
his parents; his son-in-love, Dusty Trussell; brothers: Alvin, Jess, John, Eff, Sammy, George, Cranel, Andy, Hugh, Roy and Amos Gibbs and sisters: Agnes Madewell and Zula Walker.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, October 3rd from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at DeBerry Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4th at First Baptist Church Justin.
Any donations can be made in Omer's name to Justin Volunteer Fire Department or First Baptist Church Justin.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019