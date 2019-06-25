Oscar Hernandez



Oscar Hernandez, 55 of Cleburne Texas, went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2019. Oscar was born August 27, 1963 to Enrique and Eustolia Hernandez. He was tough, he fought to the end of his illness. He worked in auto painting. He enjoyed bareback riding and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He loved to go the casino.



He loved everyone and his favorite word he would always use was "hey buddy" or "hey sweetie".



Oscar is survived by his son Justin and daughter Rochelle . Father Enrique Hernandez of Cleburne Texas , Sister Isabel Ramirez of Denton Texas, Brothers Manuel and Armando Hernandez of Cleburne Texas, 6 grandchildren, 10 nieces and nephews.



Death is preceded by Juan Enrique Hernandez, Jessica Ramirez, Eustolia Hernandez.



Visitation will be held on Thursday June 27th at Mulkey -Bowles Montgomery from 6-7pm and rosary will follow from 7-8pm. Service will be held also at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery on Friday June the 28th at 3pm. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 25, 2019