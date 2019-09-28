Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Oscar Sanchez
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Directors
2025 West University
Denton, TX
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
GracePointe Church
Denton, TX
1989 - 2019
Oscar Sanchez
Oscar Sanchez

Oscar Sanchez, 29, of Denton, passed away on September 24, 2019 at Medical City Denton. He was born on October 16, 1989 in Woodward, Oklahoma to Alfredo and Alexandrina Sanchez. Oscar married Brysten Luster on November 12, 2013 in Jamaica. He graduated from Argyle High School and worked as an electrician. He loved his family and enjoyed skateboarding, baseball, basketball, and wrestling with his sons, he loved going to live concerts, and traveling to new places with his family. He is preceded in death by Collyn Baldes his brother-in-law.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, September 29, 2019 at DeBerry Funeral Directors from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Monday September 30, 2019 at GracePointe Church at 10:00 am in Denton.

Oscar is survived by his wife Brysten Sanchez, his two sons Beau and Braxten, sister-in-law Brittni Baldes, niece and nephew Austin Acosta and Addison Sanchez, mother and father-in-law Bobby and Janet Luster, and Sanchez family in Argyle and Kansas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019
