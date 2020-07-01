Otis Richard Carter
Otis Richard Carter, 86, of Morganton, NC went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Denton, TX on July 12, 1933, he was the son of the late Geobel Carter and Willie Roena Haren Carter. Otis attended Mt. Home Baptist Church and was a veteran of the US Army. He retired as a loss control representative in the insurance industry. Otis enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and playing golf, but he especially enjoyed time with his family and friends.
A loving father and grandfather, Otis is survived by his son, Oliver Carter (Tiffany) of Morganton; grandchildren, Olivia, Peyton, and Kaidance Carter; sister, Katie Krampota of Baytown, TX; niece, Tonya Sacci of Nashville, TN; nephews, Daymon Sims of Dallas, TX and Danny Sims of Daytown, TX; and a host of extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Otis was preceded in death by first wife, Barbara Ann Buford Carter; second wife, Cora Lee Carter; and a son, Richard "Ricky" Carter.
Mr. Carter will lie in state from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Sossoman Funeral Home in Morganton. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 29 in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Restland Memorial Park in Dallas, TX.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.