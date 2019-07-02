Owassa Cleone Rebecek



Owassa Cleone Rebecek, of Argyle, Texas passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Owassa was brown December 14, 1945 in Clovis, New Mexico to Clifford and Cleone Skeen.



She graduated from Clovis High School and attended Eastern New Mexico University. Owassa was a Buyer for Texas Instruments in Lewisville, Texas for several years, but her true calling and greatest joy was raising her family and being a homemaker. She was a Girl Scout Leader and also served as Girl Scout Cookie Chairlady. While her children were in school, she served as Room Mother every year, volunteered in the school library and PTA President. Owassa was a long-time member of the Denton County Extension Homemakers organization named Spirit of '76.



Owassa is survived by her husband of 54 years, John, daughter, Tiffanie Dodson and husband, Craig of Bolivar, TX, sons, Chris Rebecek of Hickory Creek, TX and Brian Rebecek and wife, Wendy of Newark, TX, eight grandchildren, one great granddaughter and sister, Kareta Johnson of Bernidillo, New Mexico.



The family will receive friends and have a Vigil Service Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 2, 2019