Pablo Gutierrez


1946 - 2020
Pablo Gutierrez Obituary
Pablo Gutierrez

Pablo Gutierrez, 73, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 in Denton. Pablo was born in Cameron County, Texas on June 30, 1946 the son of Basilio Gutierrez and Pragedis Parlomo Gutierrez.

Pablo is survived by his wife Rose Gutierrez and his four daughters, Kimberly Gutierrez, Crystal Gutierrez, Leandra Warlick, and Rafaila Gutierrez. Pablo is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020
