Pamela Annette Eastup
Pamela Annette Eastup, 67 of Denton, passed away Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital of Denton. She fought a long, courageous battle against cancer with hope and grace. She was born September 22, 1952 in McKinney, TX to Bobby Joe Edgington and Wilma Annette Craft Edgington. She attended public schools in Farmersville and Whitewright, graduating in 1971.
Pam married Jerry Eastup in Farmersville, Texas on July 21, 1972. They lived in Farmersville, Tyler, and Bedford, before moving to Denton in 1978. She made lifelong friends all along the way. She graduated from North Texas State University and taught in Northwest ISD, before deciding to stay home and raise her children. They were members of First Denton Church, where she shared her talents and time. She was active in Bible studies, Aerial Club, and several different circles of friends who enjoyed life together.
While we are grieving the loss of her presence, we know that Pam has entered Heaven and is healed, worshipping our Creator. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at First Denton with a visitation to follow in "The Hub" from 11:00 to 12:00 noon.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Eastup of Denton, daughters, Emily Annette Maynard, her husband Chad of Krum, their children Tate, Reid, Garrett, and Addison; Amanda Ritter, her husband Jeff of Mont Belvieu, TX, and their children Sadie and Rylie.
Pamela was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, William Brent Edgington.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Pam through a donation to the Building Generations Fund at First Denton Church; 1100 Malone, Denton, TX 76201.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020