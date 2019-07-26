|
Pamela Schluter North
Pamela Schluter North, 71, of Ponder, Texas passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Medical City hospital in Denton, Tx surrounded by her family. She was born March 18, 1948 in Denton, Texas to Oscar and Jane Schluter. Pam married Jerry North on July 3, 1965 in Ponder, Texas. Pam worked at Peterbilt Motors Company for 18 years.
Pam is survived by her husband, son Johnny and wife Bobbie Gail, daughter Melissa Stoneman and husband Duke. Grandsons and great-grandsons Jake North, Clay North and wife Morgan, Bodie Stoneman, Kaden Kelsoe, Case North.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Gary (Butch) Schluter.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday July 27, 2019, both at Denton County Cowboy Church 400 Robinson Rd Ponder, Texas 76259. Interment will immediately follow the service at Eakin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Denton County Cowboy Church\Backpack Blessings.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 26, 2019