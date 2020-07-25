Parker â€œParkerbearâ€� Scott MarshSeptember 29, 2008 July 20, 2020Haslet - Services for Parkerbear Marsh, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at The Cowboy Church of Erath County with Rev. Clyde Noakes officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lacy Funeral Home.Parker was born in Mineral Wells on September 29, 2008 to Shannon and Jill (Parr) Marsh, former owners of Lone Star Indoor Sports of Denton. Parker loved hockey, music, and fishing. He loved his 3 goats, 4 cats, 12 chickens, and taking care of his garden. Parker was always putting in the effort to accomplish his goals. Parkerbear was the embodiment of joy with a pure soul, he lit up the world.Parker is survived by his parents, Shannon and Jill (Parr) Marsh; Brother, Darian Marsh; grandparents, Jack Parr, and wife, Ann of Mineral Wells, John Marsh, and wife, Tracy of Granbury, Vickie Ragle, and husband, Marshall of Canton, Theresa Wilson, and husband, Ronnie of Springtown; aunt, Misty Washburn, and husband Eric of Fort Worth; uncle, Jeremy Ragle of Canton; other numerous aunts, uncles cousins and family, and a large hockey community. He was preceded in death by great grandmother, "Nanny" Lena Faye Parr; uncle, Jeffrey Scott Parr; great grandmother, "Mema" Jerry Wiser; and grandmother "Granny" Jeanie Wiser.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: