|
|
Patience Sparks
Patience Sparks, 60, of Denton, TX, passed away on March 30, 2020. She was a Mom, MeeMaw, Best Friend, Sister, Aunt and Friend to many. She always had a good (sometimes corny) joke, and she knew just what to say to make you feel special. She touched many lives and will be missed every day.
Patience was born on August 15, 1959 and raised in Watertown, NY. She moved to Texas in 1979, where she settled down in Aubrey to raise her family, volunteer as an EMT and start the Aubrey Volunteer Fire Department Woman's Auxiliary. Patience worked as a Certified Pharmacy Tech for more than 35 years, with most of those being at Yarbrough's Pharmacy.
She loved watching and supporting her grandchildren compete and perform in activities ranging from choir and band to volleyball, baseball, basketball and track. If they were a part of it - she was a fan of it.
She also enjoyed spending time at Winstar, playing the slot machines. She never hit the jackpot, but it always put a smile on her face.
Patience was welcomed to Heaven by her parents Jesse and Ruth Payne, sisters Monica Payne and Cheryl Pena, brother Danny Payne and niece Heather Payne-Fouts.
She will continue watching over her children: Bobbi Sparks, Ricky and wife Danielle Sparks, Grandchildren: Blaine, Jada, Damien, Kane and Brooklyn, Great Grandson: Braxten, Brother: Dennis Payne, Nephew: Ray Payne and his son Mason, Nieces: Kristi and Kateena Pena, her daughters Jessie and Karsyn Pena and many other family and friends.
A memorial ceremony will be scheduled at a later date due to current gathering restrictions.
Online condolences may be made at
www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020