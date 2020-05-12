|
Patricia Anne Corbello Peacock
Patricia Anne Corbello Peacock, of Denton Texas died peacefully at home on May 10, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1934 in San Benito, Cameron County, Texas to Marion and Olive Corbello. Patricia was a loving mother to Harold Lee Peacock, Mary Catherine Bryant, Anna Patricia Betancur, Teresa Sue Molinet, and Thomas Anthony Peacock. She was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church of Sanger Texas.
In 1951, Patricia graduated from San Benito High School. In 1955, she and Harry Peacock were married. She went on to graduate from Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX in 1959 with a degree in Christian Education. In 1960, she and her growing family went to Bolivia with the Board of Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church where she served for 24 years. In 1984, Patricia returned to the United States where she worked in Houston, first with Child Protective Services and later with Houston ISD when she became a member of Delta Kappa Gamma educator's sorority. In 1987, she and William Dean were married.
After retirement, they moved to Sanger, TX and later to Denton. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Marion and Olive Corbello, her husband William Dean, her brother Richard Corbello, sister Sue Morgan, and daughter Teresa Sue Peacock Molinet. She is survived by brothers Tom Corbello of San Benito, TX and Harry Corbello of Santa Monica, CA, sons Harold Peacock of Denton, TX and Thomas Peacock of Port Charlotte, FL, daughters Mary Bryant and Anna Betancur of Denton, TX, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Patricia willl be laid to rest at the Sanger Cemetery, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The graveside service will be led by pastor Phil Stobaugh. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, love gifts to the First United Methodist of Sanger, P.O. Box 367, Sanger, TX 76266
