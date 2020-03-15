|
|
Patricia Mae Workman
Mrs. Patricia Mae Workman, Whitesboro, TX, born on August 25, 1933 in Rock creek, West Virginia to the late Minnie and Vernon Darby, passed away at age 86 on January 13, 2020 in Corinth, Texas. Pat was the beloved wife of Thomas L. Workman for 67 years. Tom preceded her in death in 2018.
She was also preceded in death by sister Betty Jane Cantley, and brothers Bobby, Dicky, and Billy Darby.
Pat is survived by her sister Dottie Foster and family of Liberty, West Virginia and also by her children Larry (Linda) Workman of Argyle, TX, Rusty (Jeri) Workman of Arlington, TX, Tim Workman of Whitesboro, TX and Patti Workman of Shady Shores, TX, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren . Though she was born, raised and married in Rock Creek, WV, she also lived in many other states during her adult life, from Ohio to Wisconsin and then to Michigan, before settling in Texas in the 1980's.
Pat was an exceptional cook and through the years her family enjoyed many of her southern specialties, including her delicious potato salad, fried green apples and baked beans, all of which were standards at every family gathering.
After retirement, Pat and Tom built a homestead, TP Ranch, in Whitesboro, TX. Grandma Pat took enormous delight in interacting with her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren on the property. She could display a no-nonsense attitude, but always had a soft spot for the kiddos.
Pat attended First Baptist Church in Gordonville, TX for many years before taking up residence at Corinth Rehabilitation Suites in Corinth, TX, due to declining health.
Mom, Pat, Grandma, or Great-Grandma, she will be dearly missed by all. Her amazing spunk and spirit will live in all of our hearts forever and ever-
They whom we love and lose are no longer where they were before.
They are now... wherever we are."
St. John Chrysostom
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020