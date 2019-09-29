Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Patrick Dale Martin


1942 - 2019
Patrick Dale Martin Obituary
Patrick Dale Martin

2/23/1942 - 9/20/2109

Patrick Dale Martin, 77 of Denton, TX departed this life to be with his Heavenly Father God on September 20th 2019. He was born in Rolla, MO on February 23rd 1942 to Margie and Dale Martin. He married Karen Sue Wright on June 25th 1966 and celebrated 53 years. Pat had multiple degrees and after receiving his bachelors from Wichita State University he focused his career in the aviation industry. He worked on the first Apollo flights, the Stealth Bomber, the B-1 Bomber and retired from American Airlines with 20+ years of service. His childhood was spent in Dearing, KS where his faith in God grew and became strong. He was an avid football fan who loved to joke, fish, travel, hunt and most of all spend time with family. He was a member of Covenant Church in Carrollton, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his Father Dale and Mother Margie, Stepfather Wayne Wilson and Brother Galen. He is survived by his Wife Karen Martin of Denton, TX, Son Michael and Wife Ashley of Denton, TX, Son Jeffrey and Wife Jessica of Santa Rosa Beach, FL and Son Gregory and Wife Yvette of Lindale, TX; Grandchildren, Spencer, Shafer, Nicholas, Gage, Joshua, Kaylei, Ethan and Evan; Sister, Delpha Yeats; Sister in Laws, Donna Martin and Kathy Morgan and many loving Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. A graveside service will be held on October 5th 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Coffeyville, KS at 10:30am. The service will be officiated by the Reverend Don Gatlin.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
