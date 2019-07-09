|
Patrick Gerald Walker
Patrick Gerald Walker, 27, of Frisco, TX, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Patrick was born March 25, 1992 in Farmers Branch, TX to Ben and Rebecca (Brooks) Walker.
Patrick is survived by his parents, Ben and Becky Walker of Frisco, TX; brother, Charles Massey and wife Kasey of Little Elm, TX; sister, Ellen Carlson and husband Ken of Littleton, CO; uncle, Bryan Brooks and wife June of Pilot Point, TX; aunt, Deborah Moss and husband Steve of Las Vegas, NV; aunt, Joan Roberts and husband Rodney of Euless, TX; maternal grandparents, Gerald and Katherine Brooks of Frisco, TX; paternal grandfather, Jack Walker of Dallas, TX; nephew, Alexander Massey; and niece, Isabella Massey.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Betty Joyce Walker.
Patrick was an Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America.
Visitation will be held 10:00AM-10:30AM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey, TX. The funeral will begin at 10:30AM with Rev. John Theisen officiating. Interment will follow at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey, TX. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 9, 2019