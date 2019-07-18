Services DeBerry Funeral Home 2025 West University Denton , TX 76201 (940) 383-4200 Resources More Obituaries for Patrick Ireland Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patrick Wayne Ireland

On July 16, 2019, Patrick (Pat) Wayne Ireland passed away at the age of 70. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Deberry Funeral Directors at 2025 West University, Denton Texas.



Pat was born on October 13, 1948, in Little Rock, Arkansas to Dorothy Bickett and Major Earl Clarence "Pete" Ireland, who both served during WW2. Pat graduated from Lower Richland High School in Columbia SC with the class of 1968 then went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina. Pat completed his education in Masters and Ph.D. programs at the University of Kansas and Kansas State University before relocating to the Dallas area to begin his 31-year career as an independent developer of computer software. Pat married Cynthia Wingfield in 1975. Pat was deeply proud of his two children Patrick W. Ireland II, a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, and Kati Lynn, a professor of environmental sciences at Texas A&M University. In 1994, Pat married his kindred soul, Monna Meininger in Oklahoma City, OK. Monna has one daughter, Cynthia Hughes.



Pat loved computer programming and strategic war games. He was an avid historian of WW2 and space exploration. One of his hobbies was aviation; he earned a private pilot's license with multi-engine/instrument rating and he earned a helo rating, all of which meant he had earned certifications to fly both private planes and helicopters. When his children were younger, he enjoyed participating in the scouting program and especially loved rock climbing. Pat was an avid scuba driver and relished adventurous vacations. He met his wife Monna ballroom dancing and enjoyed this hobby with her as long as he was able to. After retiring, Pat enjoyed working on his small farm, raising guineafowl and peacocks. During this time, he also earned his ham radio license so he could help others in the event of a natural disaster. His other favorite past time during retirement was coaching people all over the world on strategic online war games. Known for his resiliency, Pat survived neuroblastoma cancer as an infant, and with loving support from his wife and family, bravely faced the many resulting health and physical challenges that accumulated throughout his life. His family referred to Pat as a true "energizer bunny" and he was known for his outgoing and friendly nature. He loved to talk to everyone he met, just like his mother.



Pat is directly survived by wife, Monna Ireland, his two children, Patrick W. Ireland II and his wife Lori of Danville, Indiana and Kati Stoddard and her husband Patrick of College Station, Texas, his stepdaughter Cynthia Meininger Hughes of Mustang, Oklahoma. Pat is also survived by his three siblings, William (Billy) Ireland, his wife Dorothy and their children Brian and Lori Morales of Jacksonville, Florida, Nancy Ireland Fuller, her husband Johnny and their daughter Katelyn Fuller of Lexington, South Carolina, and Bobby Ireland and his wife Mary of Newport, Oregon. Lastly, Pat is survived by his granddaughters Piper Stoddard of College Station, Texas, and Lily Ireland of Danville, Indiana and his step-grandchildren, Laurel Hughes of New Braunfels, Texas, Sam Hughes of Norman, Oklahoma, Olivia Hughes of Mustang, Oklahoma.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Children's Neuroblastoma Cancer Foundation ( http://www.cncfhope.org/ ) or the ( https://www.kidney.org/ ). Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 18, 2019