Patsy Smith
Patsy Smith, 81, of Krum, Texas, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Towne North Baptist Church, 526 Hercules Lane, Denton, Texas 76209. A visitation time will follow the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Patsy was born in Morton, Texas to Herman and Essie (Passmore) Rawls on December 15, 1938. She graduated from Denton High School in 1957. She married W.A. (Smitty) Smith on June 5, 1979 at Falconhead Resort in Oklahoma. She graduated with a B. A. from NCTC in Gainesville, Texas. She had been a secretary at a few locations throughout her life but her greatest job in her opinion was being a mother and homemaker.
Pat was a devoted Christian and shared that joy with many. She filled many roles in church, one of which was playing the piano. She was also cancer survivor. She loved her family fiercely. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She has been found in many sets of bleachers at rodeos, sheep shows, basketball games, baseball games and even a race car dirt track and NASCAR. If there was a kid involved in something she was there supporting. Pat touch too many lives to count as there are many kids who call her mom. She has changed lives for the better along her journey of life.
Pat is preceded in death by her husband Smitty, her parents and great-grandson Dakon Wallace.
Patsy is survived by her children, LaCynda Barton and husband Dwayne of Krum; Walter Collom and wife Angie of New Vienna, Ohio. Her grandchildren, Dakota Collom and Jordan Collom of New Vienna, Ohio; Justin Wallace and wife Sydney of Krum; and Rachel Maxwell and husband Andrew of Krum. Also her sister, Dianna Berryman and husband John of Peru, Kansas. She also had three great-grandchildren, Teagan Wallace, Hadley Maxwell and Dillon Maxwell. She also leaves many other family and friends.
