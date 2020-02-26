Home

Paul Henry Sturm


1932 - 2020
Paul Henry Sturm Obituary
Paul Henry Sturm

Paul Henry Sturm, 87, of Pilot Point, TX, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Pilot Point. He was born September 25, 1932 in Centralia, OK to Edward and Christina (Pels) Sturm. Paul married Lillian Trietsch on December 26, 1953 in Pilot Point. Paul served in the United States Army. He enjoyed traveling and working on antique cars.

Paul is survived by his two sons, Doug Sturm and wife Karen of Garland, TX and Gerald Sturm of Pilot Point, TX; three daughters, Linda Sexton and husband Billy, Jr. of Oklahoma City, OK, Cynthia Ray and husband Glen of Pilot Point, TX, and Lisa Vidler and husband Tim of Arlington, TX; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Elizabeth, Billy III, Brittany, Emily, Allison, and Morgan; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Rose Ann Henzler and husband BJ of Denton, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Christina; wife, Lillian; and two brothers, Clarence and Joe Sturm.

Visitation will be held 6:00PM-7:30PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Pilot Point, TX. A funeral service will be held at 10:30AM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Pilot Point, TX with Michael Truss officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Mound Cemetery in Denton, TX. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020
