Paul Jackson Cowan, 93, of Denton, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born December 12, 1926 in Bokoshe, Oklahoma to Ira and Verville Cowan. He was married to Mary Martha Stowell on June 1, 1952 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was a graduate of Oklahoma Baptist University.
Mr. Cowan was a retired professor from North Texas State University. His passion was Science Education. He was a member of Gateway United Baptist Church.
Mr. Cowan is survived by his daughters, Shirley Sue Williams and husband Woodie of Bartonville, TX; Beverly Gail Baker and husband Jim of Shamrock, TX; Linda Beth Muse and husband Guy of El Matal, Ecuador; Jana Lou Nelms and husband Phillip of Katy, TX; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Cowan, and son, Thomas Paul Cowan.
A visitation was held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from noon to 5 P.M. at Mulkey-Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home and the funeral service was held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Gateway United Baptist Church, 2401 N. Bell Ave., Denton, Texas. Rev. Buddy Owens and Rev. Mike Stowell officiated. Burial followed in Roselawn Memorial Park.
