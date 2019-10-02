Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Burial
Following Services
I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Farmersville, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Bean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Richard Bean


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Richard Bean Obituary
Paul Richard Bean

Paul Richard Bean, 99, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 in Denton, TX. Paul was born in Los Angeles, CA on July 25, 1920 the son of Carl Starr Bean and Mabel Lucille Oldham Bean.

Paul is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Ella Wallace Bean, and is survived by daughter Kay Overstreet of Denton; sons Keith Bean of Denton and Paul Bean Jr. of Las Vegas, NV along with his sister Betty Emory of Tahlequah, OK; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Paul retired from Bill Utter Ford as the Service manager and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Denton; he served in WWII as a Colonel in the Marine Corps. Paul was also a lifelong member of the Denton Optimists Club and was very instrumental in organizing and running the annual Christmas Tree sales and lightings in the Denton Town Center and. He also volunteered and organized the annual youth Punt, Pass, and Kick competitions.

Paul's funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday October 5, 2019 in the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home Chapel, 705 N. Locust, with burial to follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Farmersville, TX. There will be a visitation from 6-8 pm Friday evening at the funeral home.

On line condolences may be made at

www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now