Paul Richard Bean
Paul Richard Bean, 99, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 in Denton, TX. Paul was born in Los Angeles, CA on July 25, 1920 the son of Carl Starr Bean and Mabel Lucille Oldham Bean.
Paul is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Ella Wallace Bean, and is survived by daughter Kay Overstreet of Denton; sons Keith Bean of Denton and Paul Bean Jr. of Las Vegas, NV along with his sister Betty Emory of Tahlequah, OK; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Paul retired from Bill Utter Ford as the Service manager and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Denton; he served in WWII as a Colonel in the Marine Corps. Paul was also a lifelong member of the Denton Optimists Club and was very instrumental in organizing and running the annual Christmas Tree sales and lightings in the Denton Town Center and. He also volunteered and organized the annual youth Punt, Pass, and Kick competitions.
Paul's funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday October 5, 2019 in the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home Chapel, 705 N. Locust, with burial to follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Farmersville, TX. There will be a visitation from 6-8 pm Friday evening at the funeral home.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019