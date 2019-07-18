Paul Rojas



Paul Rojas, 86, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home in Lewisville, Texas.



He is survived by his six children, Paul Daniel Rojas, Peter Anthony Rojas, Mark Quentin Rojas, Caroline Rojas, Christina Rojas Godinez, and Matthew Lee Rojas, as well as his sister Mary Jo Palomo and his two brothers, Salvador and Jesse Rojas. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe M. Rojas and his mother, Mary Rojas, as well as sisters Carmen Rojas, Geneva R. Clark and brother Lupe Rojas.



Born in Pilot Point, Texas, Paul spent the majority of his youth in Denton. He ultimately settled and raised his family in Lewisville, Texas where he lived for 40 years. In his early years, Paul's mother passed away, and he and his six siblings were raised by their father while they were in Denton. His dad was well known around the area for selling his famous tamales around the Denton Square, earning the nickname "Hot Tamale Joe."



After Paul's schooling he decided to join the United States Navy in 1955 to help support his family. After serving 4 years at the U.S Naval Base in San Diego, California, Paul returned to Denton where he later married Maria Fabela. Upon his return, Paul began working at Carruth Rehabilitation Center and later Health South Hospital for a combined service of over 35 years. Around the rehabilitation center and hospital Paul was known for his lively personality and comedic spirit, always sharing a laugh or a smile with a person in need.



During his life, Paul was an avid bowler, an All Navy bowling champion and he also participated in leagues throughout his life. He was an avid fan of Hank Williams Sr., Johnny Cash, and George Jones, with his favorite songs being "I Saw the Light" and "Ring of Fire." When he retired, Paul loved to shop at flea markets, spend time with his beloved Chihuahua, Peanut, and above all else be with his children and grandchildren. Paul will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all that knew him.



Visitation and viewing will be at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home on Friday July 19, 2019 from 9-10:30 am, with a graveside service at 11:00am at Oakwood Cemetery in Denton, Texas. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 18, 2019