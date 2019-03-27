Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
Interment
Following Services
Roselawn Memorial Park
3801 Roselawn Dr.
Denton, TX
Paul Scott Townsend


1947 - 2019
Paul Scott Townsend Obituary
Paul Scott Townsend

Paul Scott Townsend, 71, of Denton, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Denton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Mr. Townsend was born on October 16, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY to Raymond and Ruth Townsend. He was married to Jane (Hooton) in Denton in 1996. He retired from the United States Air Force and later worked for TDIndustries. Paul loved a variety of hobbies like fishing, canoeing, beading and stamp collecting. Most of all Paul loved his family. His ability to love was his greatest gift from God. Paul was always smiling and was known for his sense of humor.

Paul is survived by his wife, Jane Townsend of Denton; stepchildren, Todd and Belinda Culley, Brent and Mary Culley, and Jennifer Clark; grandchildren, Brooke, Ty, Ryan, Nathan, Kelsey, and Trent; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will take place at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. Interment will follow with Military Honors at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Dr., Denton.

For the last 8 years, Paul thoroughly enjoyed his memory care group, Stepping Stones. He made so many friends there, and enjoyed the weekly activities they provided. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to please send donations to Stepping Stones, as they are a non-profit group that utilizes the monetary donations they receive to provide the services he so appreciated. Please send to: Stepping Stones c/o Eileen Short, 1325 Kings Row, Denton, TX 76209.

Online condolences made be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
