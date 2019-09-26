|
|
Paula Elaine Summerlin
Paula Elaine Summerlin, Age 69, of Sanger TX, passed away September 22, 2019. She was born in Wichita Falls, TX on April 8, 1950. She married Wesley "Howard" Summerlin (deceased) on May 16, 1969.
She is survived by her children, Wesley Summerlin, Joe Summerlin, and Michelle Daniels; sisters, Shirley Hart and Janice Jeanes; grandchildren: James Summerlin, Ethan Summerlin, Donovan Daniels, Grace Fields, and Joanna Summerlin.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019