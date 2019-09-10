|
|
Paula (Kay) Thompson,
Paula (Kay) Thompson, 76, of Justin passed away at her home on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born to Melvin and Emma Lois (Rivoire) Thompson in Gainesville, Texas on December 24, 1942. She graduated from Northwest High School and the University of North Texas. She then worked as a teacher for Birdville ISD for 36 years and Northwest ISD for 8 years. After retirement, she was a substitute mail carrier for 3 years. She loved her family, especially spending time with her nieces, nephew, and great-nieces. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting and sewing for her family and friends. She also enjoyed many nights of dominoes with her church family. She was actively involved in her church family (North Texas Church of Christ) and her community through the Justin Lions Club. She is preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Lance Thompson.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at North Texas Church of Christ from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Thursday, also at North Texas Church of Christ.
Kay is survived by her brother, Roger Thompson, 2 nieces, Shanda Brawner, Kayse Hampton (Clayton), and one nephew Clint Thompson (Kristin). She is also survived by two great-nieces, Emma Hampton and Ava Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to North Texas Church of Christ for the World Bible School.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019