Pauline Ann (Paula) Goodwin
1952 - 2020
Pauline (Paula) Ann Goodwin

August 15, 1952-July 20, 2020

Paula Ann Goodwin, age 67, passed away peacefully July 20th in Denton,TX surrounded by her family. She was born to Henry and Evelyn Graham in South Carolina on August 15, 1952. She was one of five children who were raised in Lincoln, Nebraska. Paula was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Paula married Lynn Goodwin in 1971. She loved Lynn with all of her heart. They loved spending time with family and friends while traveling to Nebraska and stopping at the casinos along the way. Paula was first and foremost a dedicated mother to her four children. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She loved seeing the grandkids dressed up at Halloween and enjoyed decorating the house for the holidays. A natural caregiver, Paula treated the residents from her work at the State Supported Living Center like extended family members. She retired in 2015 after over 35 years of service.

Survivors include husband of 48 years, Lynn Goodwin; daughters, Jamie and husband Scott Johnson of Blair, Nebraska; Aimee Barefoot and Angela Fuller of Denton, Texas; son Keith Goodwin of Denton, Texas; siblings, Dennis and wife Peggy Graham of Lincoln, Nebraska; Lynda and husband Kent Noell of Denton, Texas; Doug Graham and Connie Stankey of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister-in-law Rhonda and husband Ron Lawson of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren Andrew, Kyle and wife Amanda, Michael and wife Tiffany, Cody, Jason, Spencer, Yancy, Brooklyn, and Avian; and great-grandchildren Connor and Kevin.

She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Evelyn Graham; in-laws Orville and Elinor Goodwin; brother David Graham; and great- grandsons Bentley Moore and Noah Fuller.

Family will have a private Celebration of Life.

You will be missed by many! We love you!


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rochell Fuller
Friend
