Pearl Marie Parker
1923 - 2020
Pearl Marie Parker

Pearl Marie Parker, age 97 passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX. She was born on April 28, 1923 in Kona, KY to George Wesley Lawson and Rena Elizabeth Kennedy Lawson. On December 19, 1945, she was married to

Claude Elton Parker in Chattanooga, TN. They had an exceptional marriage and adored each other. He preceded her in death on January 29, 2003. Also, preceding her death was infant daughter, Karen Faye Parker and son, Wayne Elton Parker.

Pearl is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Camelin and her husband, Daniel Camelin. Grandchildren are (D.J.) Daniel J. Camelin, Jr., Ryan J. Camelin and his wife, Tiffany Camelin, and Lisa Goforth. Great grandchildren are Raiden Camelin, Talyn Camelin, Reese Camelin, Riley Camelin, Trystin Camelin, and Allie Loken. She is also survived by her beloved niece, Faye Lemmons and her children, Hal (Harold) Lemmons and Lisa Lemmons, nephew, Richard Stephens and his wife Rosemary with their children, Richard and Ross Stephens.

Pearl worked from childhood and before meeting Claude during WWII, worked in a TNT plant monitoring explosives. She was a supportive and active minister's wife in the Church of Christ for 45 years, teaching classes of all ages, including Ladies Bible classes. She loved people and they loved her. Also, from the 1970's, she excelled in working retail.

Visitation will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, TX on Sunday, November 22, 2020 between 1:00 and 2:00 pm. Funeral services will start at 2:00 pm., following the viewing. Jeff Jenkins, minister of the Lewisville Church of Christ will conduct the eulogy. The burial will follow at Tin Top, Cemetery outside of Weatherford, TX.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
NOV
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
NOV
22
Burial
Tin Top Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
November 20, 2020
90th birthday
90
Lisa Lemmons
Family
November 20, 2020
We are sorry for the loss of this lovely lady.
Millard & Nancy Smith
Friend
November 20, 2020
Aunt Pearl
I miss you so much.
Liss Lemmons
Family
