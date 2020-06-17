Peggy Ann (Coin) Johnson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Ann (Coin) Johnson

Peggy Ann (Coin) Johnson, 77 of Denton, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital in Denton. She was born in Effingham, Illinois on December 5, 1942 to Jack and Julia Caroline (Miller) Coin. She attended Denton Public Schools. Peggy married Donald Roy Johnson of October 8, 1963 in Denton; he preceded her in death on March 20, 2011.

Peggy was a member of the Full Gospel Family Worship Center; she worked for Safeway in Denton for many years. She retired from Jostens's in 2010.

Visitation was in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Brief visiting was encouraged to allow everyone time to pay their respects.

Funeral Services were held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors; 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 with Rev. Jack Howard officiating. Burial followed at the Tioga Cemetery in Tioga, TX.

Peggy is survived by her daughters, Darlene Strough, Andrea Johnson, sons, D.W. Johnson, Tony Johnson, Skip Johnson, 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Rita Whitaker, Wanda Fogle, brothers, John Coin, Jimmy Coin, Albert Coin, Frankie Coin.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved