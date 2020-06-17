Peggy Ann (Coin) Johnson



Peggy Ann (Coin) Johnson, 77 of Denton, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital in Denton. She was born in Effingham, Illinois on December 5, 1942 to Jack and Julia Caroline (Miller) Coin. She attended Denton Public Schools. Peggy married Donald Roy Johnson of October 8, 1963 in Denton; he preceded her in death on March 20, 2011.



Peggy was a member of the Full Gospel Family Worship Center; she worked for Safeway in Denton for many years. She retired from Jostens's in 2010.



Visitation was in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Brief visiting was encouraged to allow everyone time to pay their respects.



Funeral Services were held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors; 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 with Rev. Jack Howard officiating. Burial followed at the Tioga Cemetery in Tioga, TX.



Peggy is survived by her daughters, Darlene Strough, Andrea Johnson, sons, D.W. Johnson, Tony Johnson, Skip Johnson, 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Rita Whitaker, Wanda Fogle, brothers, John Coin, Jimmy Coin, Albert Coin, Frankie Coin.





