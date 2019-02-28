Peggy Busby-Epperson



Peggy Busby-Epperson died peacefully at home on Feb 18, 2019 in Justin, TX at the age of 59.



Peggy is survived by her son, Shawn Epperson, of Justin, TX, Gerry Busby, of Justin, TX, and Paul Busby, of Justin, TX. She is preceded in death by Chris Bergman, of Denton, TX, Jamie Peterson, of Justin, TX and Larry Busby, of The Colony, TX.



Peggy was born on May 20, 1959 in Jackson County, MO to Gerry Busby. She married Billy Epperson in 1981. After moving to Dallas, TX, Peggy began working for Social Security Office. Then began working for the United States Postal Service in Lewisville, TX.



A funeral is scheduled for 2pm, Feb 28, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home Chapel, with a committal to follow in Roselawn Memorial Park, Denton. Pastor Mark Bryan will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Peggy Eppersons life.



Flowers and condolences may be sent to 705 N. Locust St. Denton, Texas 76201. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com