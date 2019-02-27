Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Dr. Peggy Jean Brooks Drapo


Dr. Peggy Jean Brooks Drapo

Dr. Peggy Jean Brooks Drapo, born April 22, 1928, passed away February 23, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Charles F. Drapo. Survived by sons, Charles J. Drapo, Donovan Z. Thomas; daughter, Jody D. Fairman; granddaughters, Shannon D. Copeland and Kelly L. Thomas and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister, Glenna Sternin and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as many close friends.

Donations may be made to the or the . No services will be held per her wishes.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019
