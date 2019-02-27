|
|
Dr. Peggy Jean Brooks Drapo
Dr. Peggy Jean Brooks Drapo, born April 22, 1928, passed away February 23, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Charles F. Drapo. Survived by sons, Charles J. Drapo, Donovan Z. Thomas; daughter, Jody D. Fairman; granddaughters, Shannon D. Copeland and Kelly L. Thomas and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister, Glenna Sternin and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as many close friends.
Donations may be made to the or the . No services will be held per her wishes.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019