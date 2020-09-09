Peggy Lynn Bryan Janssen
Peggy Lynn Bryan Janssen was born July 22, 1933, to Charlie and Clara Tyler Bryan, and spent her childhood in Snyder, Oklahoma. She graduated from Snyder High School and went on to Oklahoma A&M College, where she received her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education at age 19. While attending college, she met Ivan "Rocky" Janssen, whom she married on September 11, 1951. She and Rocky had four children, Kay Shelton (Clough), Jim Janssen (Linda), Cindy McDaniel (Mark) and Beth Janssen. Peggy's treasures were her nine grandchildren: Jordan Shelton, Bill Shelton, Andrew Janssen (Katie), Grant Janssen (Andi), Meagan McDaniel Hamre (Francis), Jim McDaniel (Laura), Will McDaniel, Charlie Malone, and Ben Malone, and her two great-grandchildren: Ellie Hamre and Johnny Hamre.
Peggy and Rocky raised their family in Denton, Texas. As Rocky approached his retirement from American Airlines, they moved to Fredericksburg, Texas, in 1986 for a "second act." Peggy and Rocky embarked on this adventure by fulfilling Rocky's dream of a post-retirement around-the-world tour, which they accomplished over three months using only carry-on luggage.
Peggy's career included teaching school and many roles as a community and church volunteer, both in Denton and Fredericksburg. Her volunteerism shone a light on her loves and many talents: education, reading, travel, politics and service. Memberships included (but were not limited to) book groups, non-profit organizations (P.E.O., League of Women Voters, the Fredericksburg Historical Society, Needs Council) and Lutheran congregations, including most recently Zion Lutheran Church. Her leadership and guidance were sought as she served on boards, held office in numerous organizations, and was an elected delegate to the ELCA church-wide Assembly. As a gifted seamstress, she showed her patience and good humor sewing clothes for herself and her daughters. Peggy loved blooming gardens, small children, lively tunes and dancing, story-telling, family dinners, her black rescue dog Iko, political discussions, shopping (especially with others), and good conversation.
After a wonderful, full life, Peggy died peacefully on September 4, 2020. Her family is grateful to Dr. Pamela Cantu and her staff, and the staff of the Memory Care unit of the Villages of Windcrest Senior Living Community, where Peggy lived her last year. A private service with immediate family has been held. Peggy's ashes will be interred at the Der Friedhoff Cemetery Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 426 W. Main St., Fredericksburg; the P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund, in care of Kathie Guenther, 212 Ellebracht Drive, Fredericksburg; or the charity of one's choice
.