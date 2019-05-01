Penny Michelle Vennerholm



Penny Michelle Vennerholm, 57 of Sanger passed away Friday evening, March 22, 2019, at Presbyterian Hospital in Denton. She was born February 7, 1962 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky to Tom E. Varner and Eva (Taylor) Draper.



She is survived by her husband, Mark Vennerholm of Sanger, son, Mark Vennerholm II and daughter Amber Jenkins & her husband, Luke Jenkins, Mother, Eve Draper and Step Father, Bill Draper of Denton, Sister, Rene' Toudouze of Dallas, and Grandson, Daniel Jenkins.



Penny attended Vandalia Butler High School and University of North Texas and married her high school sweetheart, Mark Vennerholm on May 14, 1983 in Vandalia, Ohio. Penny devoted her time to serving her family, friends, and community. She attended Trinity United Methodist Church for 29 years where she invested in the youth through Sunday school and mission work. She was a beloved coworker and friend for 26 years at Vertex, Inc. where she was Vice President of Sales. Not only did she lead her team to consistent success, she encouraged them to be better people. She had a gift for leadership and impacting those around her.



Penny cherished her children, Marko, Amber and grandson Daniel, beyond all else. They were her joy, her heart, her pride and her soul. She found pure pleasure in all their endeavors and was their biggest cheerleader. Her parenting came from a place of unconditional love. She lived her life being an example of kindness, generosity, faithfulness, and strength. All who knew Penny saw that she always sparkled on the outside; her children gave her that sparkle on the inside.



Penny was the best friend and mentor you could ask for. She will be greatly missed by many, but we will strive to live our lives Penny Strong and make her proud.



Her beloved high school and middle school mission camp (U.M. ARMY) is the beneficiary of any Memorial Donations: https://tinyurl.com/UMARMY (Please designate Region as "North X Northwest Texas", and within "Additional Information" box, please mention Penny Vennerholm.)



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on May 4, 2019 in Denton, TX at Trinity United Methodist Church at 4:00 P.M. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary