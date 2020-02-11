|
Perry Nelson Trietsch
Perry Nelson Trietsch, 95, of Sanger, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Medical City of Denton.
Mr. Trietsch was born on October 17, 1924 in Sanger to Will George and Lydia (Schmalz) Trietsch. He served in the United States Army during WWII. He was an active member of Blue Mound United Methodist Church and worked for Vought Aircraft Industries for over forty years. He married Clara Nan Roberts in June 1955; she died on November 23, 1992. He later married Nathalie Foster on June 8, 1996; she died on July 14, 2015.
Perry is survived by his daughter, Lydia Molina and her husband Jesse of Sanger; son, Raymond Trietsch and his wife Carol of Mansfield; sister, Ruby Birdwell of Bryson; brother, Wallace "Buddy " Trietsch and his wife Sondra of Sanger; grandchildren, Erin and Brian; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Diane Rettger of McKinney.
A visitation will begin at 3:00 PM until the funeral starts at 4:00 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton.
Those wishing to make memorial charitable contributions in Perry's name should donate to Blue Mound Methodist Church, , or .
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020