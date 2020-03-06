Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Park
3801 Roselawn Dr.
Denton, TX
Philip Arthur Rupp


1932 - 2020
Philip Arthur Rupp Obituary
Philip Arthur Rupp

Philip Arthur Rupp, Sr., 88, of Argyle, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Hollymead Care Center in Flower Mound.

Mr. Rupp was born on January 22, 1932 in Sussex, WI to George Walter and Evelyn Agnes (Schane) Rupp. He served in the United States Navy and was and engineer for the United Parcel Service.

He is survived by his sons, Philip Rupp and his wife Cindy of Argyle, Bert Rupp and his wife Barbara of Double Oak; daughter, Gayle Kuhrt and her husband John of Heath; sister, Donna Smith of Ohio; brother, Richard Rupp of Hartford, WI; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, George Rupp, Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Dr., Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020
