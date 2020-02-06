|
|
Phyllis Jean Miller
Phyllis Jean Miller, 93 of Denton, passed away February 4, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital of Denton. She was born September 6, 1926 in Hammond, Indiana to Laudie and Nita (Smith) Katzvinsky.
She married Harold Miller on May 31, 1946 in Bowling Green, Ohio. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2006. Phyllis traveled throughout the US, Canada, and Japan during the 22 years he served in the USAF.
From 1979 to 1993 Phyllis opened and operated The Clay Pot Eatery in Krum, TX with her son Micheal.
She was also preceded in death by her son Michael Lee Miller 8/3/1988; her son Stephen Craig Miller 1/12/2005; and her daughter Sandra Kay Miller 3/21/2016.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. Rev. Randy Snow will officiate.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Vicki Lynn Miller of Denton, TX, her sister, Faye Bird of New Boston, MI, 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020