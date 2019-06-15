Quentin Burnett



Funeral services for Dr. Quentin Burnett, 66, of Cushing, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Lane officiating. Interment will follow at Glenfawn Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.



Dr. Burnett passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born Sept. 18, 1952 in Commerce, TX to the late Floyd and Ruth Burnett. He was Superintendent for the Argyle ISD, Greenwood ISD, and Johnson City ISD. Quentin went on to serve as Associate Superintendent of Finance at Birdville ISD and later retired as Chief Financial Officer for Lewisville ISD. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lyle Burnett, and sister, Barbara Jane Burnett.



Survivors include: his wife, Amy Burnett of Cushing; son, Eric Burnett and wife Annie of Coppell; daughter, Audrey Burnett Harris and husband Jeff of Austin; step-daughter, Kimberly Wiginton of Midland, and step-son, Michael Wiginton of Cushing; grandchildren, Sydney and Ian Burnett; and brother, Chandler Burnett and wife Janet of Whitesboro. Pallbearers will be Brian Burnett, Kirk Burnett, Jason Burnett, Kevin Burnett, Dustin Mule', and Ched Lambert.



Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary