Rachel Elaine Meadows Hester
On Saturday, February 8, 2020 Rachel Elaine Meadows Hester passed away at the age of 74.
She was born April 10, 1945 in Denton, Texas. She was the youngest of nine children born to Albert and Bessie Meadows.
Elaine attended school in Lake Dallas TX and graduated from Lewisville High School in 1963. Shortly after graduation she began working at Texas Instruments, where she worked for 35 years.
On October 23, 1987 she married Don Hester in Denton Texas.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Don, stepsons Abrehum and Johnaton Hester, two step-grandchildren, sister Colleen Swanson, brother in law Rodney Durham, niece Renee Moore and many other nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be held Thursday at 11:00 at Dalton and Son Funeral Home in Lewisville, TX. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8 pm.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020