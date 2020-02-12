Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalton & Son Funeral Home
1550 North Stemmons
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 436-6511
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Dalton & Son Funeral Home
1550 North Stemmons
Lewisville, TX 75067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Hester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Elaine Meadows Hester


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel Elaine Meadows Hester Obituary
Rachel Elaine Meadows Hester

On Saturday, February 8, 2020 Rachel Elaine Meadows Hester passed away at the age of 74.

She was born April 10, 1945 in Denton, Texas. She was the youngest of nine children born to Albert and Bessie Meadows.

Elaine attended school in Lake Dallas TX and graduated from Lewisville High School in 1963. Shortly after graduation she began working at Texas Instruments, where she worked for 35 years.

On October 23, 1987 she married Don Hester in Denton Texas.

Elaine is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Don, stepsons Abrehum and Johnaton Hester, two step-grandchildren, sister Colleen Swanson, brother in law Rodney Durham, niece Renee Moore and many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held Thursday at 11:00 at Dalton and Son Funeral Home in Lewisville, TX. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8 pm.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -