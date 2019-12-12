|
Ralph N. Whitaker
(July 21, 1940 November 25, 2019)
Ralph N. Whitaker Sr., 79 of Denton Texas, passed away and went home to be with the Lord, November 25, 2019. He was affectionately known as â€œPoppyâ€ by his 21 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Originally born in Kingston NY, he has resided in Denton TX for 30 years.
He worked and managed Jon's EZ Lube in Denton TX, for many years. Owned by Jon Birden, who was like another son to Ralph.
He was loved by his customers and coworkers.
Ralph spoke his mind; you always knew where you stood with him. But underneath that â€œtough guyâ€ image, he loved his family, his friends, his work and of course his dogs.
He is the guy that would give you the shirt off his back.
He also enjoyed fishing and going to yard sales.
He is preceded in death by his father Howard Whittaker, mother Georgia Ellsworth Whittaker, both of Kingston NY. Also preceded in death by his son Nicholas J. Whittaker of Kingston NY and daughter Rose M. Terpening of Lake Katrine NY.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Whitaker of Denton TX and his children, Tom and Barbara Martino of Denton TX, Tracy Martino Tompkins of Denton TX, Susanne and James Rabe of Asheboro NC, Barbara Whittaker of Kingston NY, Joan Long of Kingston, NY, Ralph Whittaker Jr of Kingston NY, Victor Whittaker of Kingston NY, John and Kelly Whittaker of Kingston NY, Robert and Jennifer Whittaker of Hartford CT, Charlene and Mark McCumber of Kingston NY, Kimberly Fitzgerald of Kingston NY.
Memorial Service Info:
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 @ 10AM
Saint John Paul II Catholic Church
1303 Eagle Drive, Denton, TX 76201
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019