Randy James Yard
1959 - 2020
Randy James Yard

June 29, 1959 â€" October 18, 2020

It is with heavy heart I write this. It was a little after midnight Sunday, October 18, when Randy joined his sister Tina in heaven.

Randy was wild and lived his life to the fullest. There was never a dull moment, he was always laughing. He loved riding his dirt bike and 4 wheelers out in the woods and never turned down a party. Randy will be truly missed.

Survived by mother Marva Yard, daughter Misty Smith, brothers Rodney Yard and Ricky Yard, sisters Tammy Day and Theri Gounds, nieces Nicole Yard, Ashley Yard, Katie Berthelsen and Christy Smithson, nephews Bobby Yard, Michael Yard, Josh Waybright, Travis Grounds, Troy Grounds and Jaime Day, 3 beautiful grandchildren Mackenzie Blagg, Jennifer Naylor, and Vaughan Lallier and 1 great grand child Aria Merrit.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
