Randy Joe Webb
1951 - 2020
Randy Joe Webb

Randy Joe Webb, 68, of Roanoke, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home in Roanoke.

Mr. Webb was born on August 8, 1951 in Denton to Joe Edward and Beaulah Mae (Fuller) Webb. He was married to Patricia Lynn Anderson on August 12th 1981 in Shady Grovd NM. He served in the United States Army and received the Purple Heart in Vietnam. Randy worked as a truck driver for many years.

Randy in survived by his wife, Patricia Lynn Webb of Roanoke; daughters, Brenda Palmer and her husband Charles of Krum, Sheila Anderson of Haslet, Lesley Gravley and her husband Cecil of Duncanville; son, Daniel Anderson of Hartfield, IN; sister, Donna Bruedigam of Argyle; brother, Bobby Webb and his wife Samantha of Ponder; thirteen grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, July 13, 2020 in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. Interment will follow at Eakins Cemetery, Ponder.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
