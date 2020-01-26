|
Ray Doyle Windle
Ray Doyle Windle, 91, a longtime resident of Denton, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Senior Care Center in Denton.
Ray Windle was born on April 5, 1928 in Clay County, TX to Howard and Jewel (Patterson) Windle. At a young age, he married Georgia Lois Sanders, with whom he would spend his entire married life. As a young man, he served in the United States Navy at the end of World War II. In 1999, he retired as President and CEO of NMI Corporation, a leader in marketing of radio and telephone systems where he had been a founding principal and served over 20 years. He had previously been a sales executive for Motorola Communications and Electronics for many years. Ray was an entrepreneur and world traveler. In retirement he served as a director of the Destroyer Escort Historical Museum, located in Albany, NY, and participated in many business ventures.
Ray is survived by his wife, Lois Windle of Denton; son, Judge Don R. Windle (ret.) and his wife Barbara Bobbie Windle; granddaughter, Dr. Elisabeth Ann Windle of St. Louis, MO. As well as cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Larry Doyle Windle; daughter-in-law, Dr. Ann S. Windle; and a granddaughter, Amy Rebecca Windle.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 Hobson Lane, Denton, TX 76205, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 @ 11:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Trinity United Methodist Church or The Destroyer Escort Historical Museum, PO Box 1926 Albany, NY 12201-1926.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020