Ray Wendell Johnson, II
Ray Wendell Johnson, II, of Denton, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton.
Dr. Johnson was born on July 4, 1929 in Warrensburg, MO to Ray Wendell and Gladys Marie (Winningham) Johnson. He was married to Alice "Pat" Perkins; she died on June 10, 2013. He taught for many years at the University of North Texas.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Margarite Marie Johnson of McKinney; son, Ray W. Johnson, III and his wife Nancy of Denton; sister, Margarite Lavaughn Johnson Ford of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Amanda Rae Johnson of Pearland, Kodi and Sean Anderson and their children, Lexi and Jaci, John M. Kyllonen. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ada Marie Johnson Bruns and a brother, Aaron Robert Johnson.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to: Ray W. Johnson Counseling Psychology Fund; UNT Psychology Dept., 1155 Union Circle #311280, Denton TX 76203.
