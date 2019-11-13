Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buffalo Hill Funeral Home
1890 Highway 93 North
Kalispell, MT 59901
(406) 752-0336
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Buffalo Hill Funeral Home
1890 Highway 93 North
Kalispell, MT 59901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Lagleder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Edward Lagleder Sr.


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Edward Lagleder Sr. Obituary
Ray Lagleder, Sr.

Raymond Edward Lagleder, Sr. age 98, of Kalispell Montana died Friday, November 8th 2019.

Ray was born October 13, 1921 in Smithville, Bastrop Co. Texas to Alvis and Mary Lagleder. He married Mary Edith McSween on December 20, 1951.

He retired from Moore Business Forms after 40 years of service. His career in IBM punched card machine accounting started with the U.S. Ordinance Department in March 1940. He was named in the 1962 Who's Who in Data Processing and maintained a lifelong interest in accounting machines and computers.

He served four years on the Denton (Texas) Planning and Zoning commission; one year as chairman, during development of the first Denton Master Plan. He also served two years on the Denton City Council.

Ray loved music; big band, boogie woogie, blues and country. His music collection numbered over 20,000 songs. As a teenager, he played and sang at local rodeos in and around the San Antonio (Texas) area.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife Mary, his son Raymond Lagleder Jr. and wife Margie, granddaughter Brittany Weese and her husband Kenny, all of Kalispell, grandson Bradley Graves of Denton Texas, 5 great -grandchildren, brother Louis Lagleder of Castroville Texas, brother George Lagleder and his wife Patricia of La Coste Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial mass will be held at 3:00 p.m on Thursday November 14, 2019 at Buffalo Hill Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church of Denton Texas, Peppermint Ridge or St Jude. Friends are encouraged to visit our website at www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory caring for the family.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -