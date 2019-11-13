|
|
Ray Lagleder, Sr.
Raymond Edward Lagleder, Sr. age 98, of Kalispell Montana died Friday, November 8th 2019.
Ray was born October 13, 1921 in Smithville, Bastrop Co. Texas to Alvis and Mary Lagleder. He married Mary Edith McSween on December 20, 1951.
He retired from Moore Business Forms after 40 years of service. His career in IBM punched card machine accounting started with the U.S. Ordinance Department in March 1940. He was named in the 1962 Who's Who in Data Processing and maintained a lifelong interest in accounting machines and computers.
He served four years on the Denton (Texas) Planning and Zoning commission; one year as chairman, during development of the first Denton Master Plan. He also served two years on the Denton City Council.
Ray loved music; big band, boogie woogie, blues and country. His music collection numbered over 20,000 songs. As a teenager, he played and sang at local rodeos in and around the San Antonio (Texas) area.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife Mary, his son Raymond Lagleder Jr. and wife Margie, granddaughter Brittany Weese and her husband Kenny, all of Kalispell, grandson Bradley Graves of Denton Texas, 5 great -grandchildren, brother Louis Lagleder of Castroville Texas, brother George Lagleder and his wife Patricia of La Coste Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial mass will be held at 3:00 p.m on Thursday November 14, 2019 at Buffalo Hill Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church of Denton Texas, Peppermint Ridge or St Jude. Friends are encouraged to visit our website at www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory caring for the family.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019