Raymond Floyd Davis, 96, of Denton passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019.



He was born on February 11, 1923 in Scurry County, TX to Raymond and Alabama (Floyd) Davis. He was the oldest of 11 children. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Germany during World War II. He married Loyce Bradley on February 18, 1948 in Palestine, TX. She died on October 6, 2011.



He was engaged in farming most of his life. He farmed in Post, TX when he was first married, then moved to Muleshoe, TX where he lived and farmed for 35 years. He and his wife moved to Denton in 1999.



Family visitation will be Thursday, April 11th from 10AM - 11AM at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery funeral home in Denton. Graveside services will follow later that day at Union Hill Cemetery in Alvord, TX at 2PM.



He is survived by his sons, Charles Davis and wife Debbie of Waller, TX, Allen Davis of Waller, TX, Brad Davis and wife Avonna of Denton, TX and Lindel Davis and wife Nancy of Bells, TX; sister Ruth Howell of Alamogordo, NM; brother George Davis of Alamogordo, NM; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.