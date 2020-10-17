Raymond Floyd Coorpender, Jr.Raymond Floyd Coorpender, Jr., 87, of Denton, Texas passed away on October 7, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1933 in Tyler, Texas to Raymond and Mattie Lee Coorpender. After serving 20 years in the US Air Force, he retired in 1971 and moved to Denton to attend North Texas State University. He graduated with a degree in Industrial Arts and Master of Education. He began teaching at Denton ISD in 1974. He taught Metal Trades at Denton High School and retired from Denton ISD in 1988. He lectured at the North Texas State University in the department of Computer Education and Cognitive Systems until 1993.Raymond is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bobbie Coorpender, daughter, Laura Coorpender Ramirez, son-in-law, Robert C. Ramirez, and two grandchildren, Michael Ramirez and Kate Ramirez.