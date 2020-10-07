1/1
Raymond Loyd Moran
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Loyd Moran

On Friday, October 2, 2020 the Lord called Raymond Loyd Moran, age 76, to his heavenly home.

Mr. Moran was born February 27, 1944 in Sherman, Texas the son of Bud and Ruby Moran. He was a longtime business owner of the Glass Center in Denton, Texas. While growing up Raymond loved to ride motorcycles. Later in life he loved to go traveling in his RV with his family around the country. Being with his family was one of his greatest joys. Although his passing leaves a void in all our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts.

Mr. Moran leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Joyce Moran, children, Jeff Moran and wife, Laurie, Rod Moran and wife, Gail, Parvaneh Stephens, Ramona Creasy, Djuna Forrester, Kelley Carroll, Jeff Foster Amy Cook, nineteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, twenty great great grandchildren, brothers, Richard Moran and wife, Anna, Randy Moran, sister, Ruby Belken and sister-in-law, Pat Moran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, brothers, Bud, Robert Moran.

Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at DeBerry Funeral Home Chapel in Denton, Texas.

Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved