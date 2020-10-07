Raymond Loyd Moran
On Friday, October 2, 2020 the Lord called Raymond Loyd Moran, age 76, to his heavenly home.
Mr. Moran was born February 27, 1944 in Sherman, Texas the son of Bud and Ruby Moran. He was a longtime business owner of the Glass Center in Denton, Texas. While growing up Raymond loved to ride motorcycles. Later in life he loved to go traveling in his RV with his family around the country. Being with his family was one of his greatest joys. Although his passing leaves a void in all our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts.
Mr. Moran leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Joyce Moran, children, Jeff Moran and wife, Laurie, Rod Moran and wife, Gail, Parvaneh Stephens, Ramona Creasy, Djuna Forrester, Kelley Carroll, Jeff Foster Amy Cook, nineteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, twenty great great grandchildren, brothers, Richard Moran and wife, Anna, Randy Moran, sister, Ruby Belken and sister-in-law, Pat Moran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, brothers, Bud, Robert Moran.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at DeBerry Funeral Home Chapel in Denton, Texas.
