Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Prairie Mound Cemetery
Argyle, TX
Reba Lelia Moody Stanphill


1916 - 2019
Reba Lelia Moody Stanphill Obituary
Reba Lelia Moody Stanphill

Reba Lelia Moody Stanphill went to be with the Lord at the age of 103 after a battle with cancer. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, her sweet and caring nature endeared her to so many.

She was born on November 19, 1916 in Massard Prairie, Arkansas to Reverend John A. and Katherine Harrison Moody of Massard Prairie, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by seven siblings; Frances, Basil, Conrad, Neal, John Jr., Lucille, Owen and a grandson, Scott Ratcliff.

During her adult years, Reba lived in 8 states and Buenos Aires, Argentina but for the last 58 years she was content to live in Texas near her daughters.

She enjoyed cheerleading in high school and also played basketball. Later she became an avid golfer. She liked sewing, jigsaw puzzles and the NY Times crosswords.

Reba had a long career at Parkland Hospital in Accounting. She was named Parkland Employee of the year in 1993 and retired at the age of 81, in 1997.

Reba is survived by two daughters, Gaye Ratcliff and husband Gordon of Richardson; Jean Young of North Lake, Texas; three grandsons; David Ratcliff and wife Sue, Brian Ratcliff and wife Sharon, Jack Young and wife Robin; seven great grandchildren; Christian, Alex, Andrew, Janet, Jesse, Ronnie and John.

The family would like to thank Appletree Tree Court, Stella Mwihaki, her caregiver and Silverado Hospice for the loving care that was provided for Reba.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Prairie Mound Cemetery, Argyle, TX.

Online condolences may be made at

www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 14, 2019
