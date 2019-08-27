|
|
Rebecca (Becky) Powell
Alday
Rebecca (Becky) Powell Alday, a loving, devoted and strong wife, mother and friend, peacefully and with family by her side, went to be with God on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Becky was born on August 26th, 1965 in Garland, Texas. She attended University of Texas and was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church. She married John Alday on July 17th, 1993 in Austin, Texas. A Marine Corps mom, her heroic battle with cancer is exemplified by Oswald Chambers's devotional, "But if you will go on through the crisis, your life will become a hymn of praise to God". Her love of family and friends was fierce. For her there was no greater joy then seeing the children in her life achieve their aspirations. As the owner of a dance studio and an avid football fan, every girl was a princess and every boy was a rock star.
Becky is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Powell, cousin David Riley and brother-in-law Mark Embree.
She is survived by her loving husband, John; children, Karen and Johnny; mother, Darlene Geter; grand-mother Verna Bernice Powell, sister Carrie Powell Shaffer and husband, Brent; brother, Steven Geter and wife, Sarah; brother-in-law, Louie and Wanda Alday; sisters-in-law, Marta Embree, Carol and Richard Miniet; parents-in-law, Gonzalo and Marta Alday; and many nieces and nephews. Becky had many friends and extended families through University of Texas, The Citadel University, University of North Texas, her cancer care providers and countless dance and football teams.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Loreto House of Denton, Texas or Team AldayEveryday in support of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Funeral Services will be at St. Mark Catholic Church on August 29th at noon. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. A wake and rosary will be held Wednesday at DeBerry Funeral Home at 6pm with the rosary beginning at 7pm.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019